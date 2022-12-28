Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $36.13 Average PT from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,547 shares of company stock worth $1,533,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

RLAY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

