Analysts Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) PT at $5.92

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 203,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $333,492.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,787,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,754.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,923,550 shares of company stock worth $21,772,348 over the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

