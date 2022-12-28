Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $29.38

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NKTX opened at $5.14 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

