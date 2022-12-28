Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $544,418.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 570,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $544,418.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 570,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,427 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $1,489,480. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

