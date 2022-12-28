Analysts Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) PT at $22.00

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 99.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 506,003 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after buying an additional 313,158 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $3,251,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $982.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.