Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $241.20

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.20.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $218.79 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.86 and a 200 day moving average of $233.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

