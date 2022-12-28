Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $128.25

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $113.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

