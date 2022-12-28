Analyzing Standard Lithium (SLI) & Its Rivals

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -15.95 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 20.98

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.39% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 841 1418 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 45.42%. Given Standard Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

