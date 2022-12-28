Comparing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.87 $7.99 million $2.99 9.14 Premier Financial $323.54 million 2.97 $126.05 million $2.84 9.51

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A Premier Financial 31.62% 10.95% 1.31%

Summary

Premier Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals and small businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, such as consumer, commercial, residential mortgage, and home loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers order checks, bill pay, pop money, and treasury management services; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

