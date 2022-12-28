Financial Survey: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 7 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $71.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $3.82 billion 6.38 $543.01 million $1.46 36.67

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 10.68% 6.80% 4.65%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Gatos Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company's LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

