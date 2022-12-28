Financial Comparison: BARK (NYSE:BARK) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of BARK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 2 7 0 2.78 BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 69.91%. BARK has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 203.57%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness 1.46% 7.32% 2.56% BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and BARK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.36 $164.42 million $0.32 28.41 BARK $507.41 million 0.49 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -3.18

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats BARK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.