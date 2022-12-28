GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) & Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Review

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 5.52% -241.25% 22.50% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.71 $21.48 million $0.52 14.85 GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grosvenor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats GCM Grosvenor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

