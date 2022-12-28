UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) vs. Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and Reunion Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.21 -$340.90 million ($22.90) -0.08 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 2.70 -$43.63 million N/A N/A

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.9% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UpHealth and Reunion Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,877.40%. Reunion Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 816.67%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

