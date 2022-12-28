Critical Analysis: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) vs. MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and MVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 2.84 $78.53 million $3.86 4.09 MVB Financial $146.02 million 1.90 $39.12 million $1.43 15.37

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silvergate Capital and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.85% 0.83% MVB Financial 11.95% 7.14% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50 MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 264.62%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.05%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats MVB Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

