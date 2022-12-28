Analyzing Cyber Apps World (CYAP) & Its Competitors

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyber Apps World to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A -$1.50 million -5.20 Cyber Apps World Competitors $1.57 billion $111.52 million 13.05

Cyber Apps World’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24% Cyber Apps World Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cyber Apps World and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyber Apps World Competitors 54 445 949 14 2.63

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.71%. Given Cyber Apps World’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyber Apps World has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cyber Apps World rivals beat Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

