Reviewing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransMedics Group and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $30.26 million 61.99 -$44.22 million ($1.50) -39.17 Hyperfine $1.50 million 40.46 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.24

This table compares TransMedics Group and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyperfine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -58.78% -46.03% -25.91% Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87%

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Hyperfine on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for extracorporeal perfusion and preservation of donor hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

