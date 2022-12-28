Head to Head Survey: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 2.92 $70,000.00 ($0.71) -14.42 HealthStream $256.71 million 2.95 $5.84 million $0.30 82.63

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magnite and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 6 0 3.00 HealthStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. HealthStream has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than HealthStream.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -16.61% 5.15% 1.66% HealthStream 3.52% 2.75% 1.88%

Summary

HealthStream beats Magnite on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

