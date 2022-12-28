Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $137.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.20.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $90.20 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

