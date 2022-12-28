Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $139.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ OLED opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $178.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.