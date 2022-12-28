8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $7.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in 8X8 by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Down 4.0 %

EGHT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $461.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

