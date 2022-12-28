Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $67.33

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 56.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.3 %

BAX stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

