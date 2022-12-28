Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$25.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $937,909.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

