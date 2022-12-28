Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,322.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,322.00.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $854.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.