Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $37.21

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.21.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.