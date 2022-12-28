Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $78.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Incyte Stock Down 2.2 %

Incyte stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 273,113 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

