First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $166.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

