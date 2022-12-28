Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $48.11

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

