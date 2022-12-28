Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT at $2,470.40

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,470.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMIGY. Investec raised shares of Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.52) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.03) to GBX 2,819 ($34.02) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $45.18.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.