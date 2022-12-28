Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $6.31

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Redfin Trading Down 9.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 18.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile



Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

