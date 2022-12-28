First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $61.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.