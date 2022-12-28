Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $135.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,725,000 after buying an additional 123,407 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.62. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

