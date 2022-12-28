Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 2,908.33

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.33 ($35.10).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.95) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.57) to GBX 2,700 ($32.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.71) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.57) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Diploma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,814 ($33.96) on Friday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.97). The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,702.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,712.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,552.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.79), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,357,658.70).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

