FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head to Head Contrast

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 4.73 $839.50 million $12.13 14.98 Grab $675.00 million 18.29 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 28.51% 42.85% 8.06% Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45 Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $243.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Grab has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.13%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Grab on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

