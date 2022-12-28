Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $168.86 Average PT from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

