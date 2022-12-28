Head-To-Head Review: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $310.59 million 3.01 $62.35 million $1.59 9.78 Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.46 $31.46 million $1.60 10.38

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 28.13% 12.31% 1.25% Carter Bankshares 24.05% 11.28% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Banc of California and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Banc of California has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banc of California and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banc of California currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.44%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banc of California beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.