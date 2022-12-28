Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Head-To-Head Review

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Aedifica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Aedifica 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Aedifica has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Aedifica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aedifica is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Aedifica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.26 -$26.22 million $0.19 9.37 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aedifica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 7.33% 38.18% 2.78% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Aedifica on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

