HP (NYSE:HPQ) vs. Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Critical Review

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 5.09% -181.32% 10.95% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HP and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 4 8 1 0 1.77 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HP presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

79.7% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of HP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HP and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $62.98 billion 0.42 $3.20 billion $3.01 8.99 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Summary

HP beats Wearable Devices on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

