Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) PT at $2.04

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
SmileDirectClub Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
