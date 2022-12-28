Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) PT at $2.04

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

About SmileDirectClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.