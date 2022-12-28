Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $46.56

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,375. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

