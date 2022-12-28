Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $294.73

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $276.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

