Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Critical Review

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

63.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 30.17% 12.53% 1.14% Cincinnati Bancorp 10.36% 3.92% 0.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $62.57 million 2.60 $21.82 million $0.89 8.51 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.53 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, and one-to-four family mortgage loans; other consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, savings account, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Ridgefield, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.