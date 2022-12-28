Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,979 shares of company stock valued at $712,791. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

