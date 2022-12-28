Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $243.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.