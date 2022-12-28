Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $65.94

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.94.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.98) to €74.00 ($78.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BUD opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

