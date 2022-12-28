Head to Head Analysis: Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) vs. Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Applied Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.77 $24.40 million $2.86 7.35 Applied Minerals $1.41 million 1.39 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Applied Minerals -377.19% N/A -187.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sisecam Resources and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats Applied Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

