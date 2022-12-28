Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $93.09

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SWK opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

