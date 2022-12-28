Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $74.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

