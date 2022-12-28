Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
