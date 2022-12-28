Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

