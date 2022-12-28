Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$14.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.86. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.48 million and a PE ratio of 24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.57%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

