Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Financial Contrast

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -163.64% -2,049.96% -24.12% Pressure BioSciences -1,078.50% N/A -541.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Standard BioTools and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard BioTools and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard BioTools and Pressure BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.73 -$59.24 million ($2.30) -0.53 Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 7.05 -$20.15 million ($1.64) -0.76

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. Pressure BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Pressure BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts. As of August 2, 2022, Pressure BioSciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emergent Health Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.